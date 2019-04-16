Shopping and Services Directory

S A Y A Designs

S A Y A Designs creates unique, handcrafted hair sticks, hair slides and hair forks from root wood salvaged from plantations in Indonesia. They take a waste material and turn it into something beautiful and purposeful.

Designed from nature, handmade by artisans in Bali, and backed by a passionate commitment to the environment, these are hair sticks on a mission.

Website: www.sayadesigns.com
Facebook: @sayadesignscom
Instagram: @saya__designs/

